Adria Arjona is "very competitive" with herself.

The 32-year-old actress is highly ambitious and fiercely determined - but Adria doesn't worry about competing with other actors and actresses.

The brunette beauty told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m not competitive, but I’m very competitive with myself.

"I just don’t compete with other actors. That doesn’t make any sense.

"If I get a job or don’t get a job, it’s not up to me."

Adria previously revealed that she pretended to be her own manager during the casting for 'True Detective'.

She shared: "All I wanted was for them to see me, and I was like, 'I know that if they see me, then maybe they’ll want to hire me.' So that’s the reason why I did all of that, but they wouldn’t give me an audition.

"They were going off of a list that I was obviously not on and was never in a million years going to be a part of. So I just sent in my tape and crossed my fingers until I got it."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Adria admitted that she tried to quit ‘Good Omens’ because of her acting nerves.

The Hollywood star played the witch Anathema in the first season of the Amazon Prime show - which adapts authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's 1990 book of the same name - but she attempted to leave the project because she found it to be “too much pressure”.

Adria told InStyle: "I think it was the first time that I felt really insecure about my take on a character because I didn't earn it. Usually you go out, you audition, you work on it, and the director's like, ‘Oh, I like her take on it, so I'm going to hire her.’

"And this was the first time that they hadn't seen me. So I went in really scared and really insecure, and Neil just took me under his wing and was like, ‘You're going to be fine.'"