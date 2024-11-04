Adrianna Edwards "loved" her fight scenes in 'Bloodline'.

Adrianna Edwards stars in Bloodline

The actress plays the lead role of Bella in the new movie - which she co-wrote with directors Temple Capital and JoJo George - and she relished the chance to work with Indian stunt co-ordinator Mafia Sasi aka Sasidharan.

Speaking at the premiere of the movie in London's Leicester Square last week, she said: "I loved working on the fight scenes with Mafi Sasi."

Her co-star, Abbas Alizada - who portrays Lee - is also very "proud" of the film.

He said: "I'm proud of what we have achieved with this film."

Meanwhile, co-director JoJo, who also plays Adharva in the movie, was delighted with the audience response at the premiere.

The filmmaker said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled with the reception tonight.

“Seeing the audience connect with the story and characters on such a personal level means the world to us.”

The premiere was hosted by Phoenix Chi Brown, and the presenter was filled with praise for 'Bloodline'.

She gushed: "It is in incredible movie, shot in the jungle, in India with amazing actors."

'Bloodline' - which was shot in southern India - was produced by Temple Productions in collaboration with 13B Films and The Bashford Twins.

Following the UK premiere, 'Bloodline' is set to continue its journey with upcoming releases in global markets, thanks to its recent distribution partnership with Indywood Distribution Network.