Adrien Brody "can’t watch" 'The Pianist'.

Adrien Brody starred in the 2002 war drama

The 51-year-old star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2002 war drama - but Adrien admits that he can't actually bring himself to watch the movie.

The actor - who played a victim of the Holocaust in the film - told W Magazine: "I can’t watch 'The Pianist'.

"It was traumatic to embody that character."

Adrien is still haunted by the process of preparing for the role.

He said: "I lost 30-something pounds - I’m six feet one, and I weighed 129 pounds. The experience of understanding that deep sense of hunger has never left me. To understand what that opened up inside me is still terribly upsetting."

Adrien also revealed that he's followed his dad's advice throughout his acting career.

He shared: "At 14, I booked the lead role of a public television movie called 'Home at Last'. My dad took me and, right before that audition, said, 'Just go in there like you already have the job. You're just showing them how you are going to do it.' I thought that was such great advice. Just present what you're capable of doing, and then their loss if they don't want you."

Adrien recently insisted that his success has "never been easy".

The veteran actor believes he's ultimately benefited and learned from a series of setbacks earlier in his career.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Adrien explained: "You do not listen until you fail or until it really hurts.

"For a shift to occur, there has to be enlightenment. Enlightenment comes oftentimes through suffering or hardships. I’ve had a very blessed life and career, but it’s never been easy. The thing to know is there are many chapters."