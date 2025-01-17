Adrien Brody is "very grateful" for Georgina Chapman.

The 51-year-old actor credits his partner - who he met in 2019 - for convincing him to get back to acting with small roles in shows such as 'Succession' and 'Peaky Blinders' in 2021 following a lengthy break before signing up for his current role in 'The Brutalist'.

He told People magazine: "I am very grateful to have a partner with kindness and intelligence and insight. That goes a really long way.”

And Adrian feels very "blessed" with his life, which includes a "menagerie" of pets at the upstate New York home he shares with the 48-year-old fashion designer, including a dog, four cats and miniature donkeys.

He added of his time when he isn't working: "[I like] to either be in the recording studio or the painting studio.

"And then go for hikes and spend time with the animals. It’s quite special.”

The 'Pianist' star has a lot to be grateful for.

He said: “I mean, there are many things. You can have the most fortunate life and be a miserable, unhappy person. You can have a glimpse of happiness or an encounter that can bring such tremendous joy and inspiration that you can carry through in so many other ways.

“It’s impossible not to have perspective if you’ve witnessed and experienced so much. And I’m most grateful for that."

In 'The Brutalist', Adrian plays architect Laszlo Toth, who searches for a new life in the aftermath of World War II and he felt a "deep responsibility" to the story because of the experiences of his own mother, Hungarian-born photographer Sylvia Plachy, and her family.

He said: “My mother and my grandparents owned a very similar journey of fleeing war-torn Europe and coming to the US in the ’50s.

“And the hardships and sacrifice and their own resilience and everything that they endured — in addition to my mother as an artist and her yearnings to leave behind a body of work of some great significance, they’re all things that are very personal to me. So I felt a deep responsibility to convey that authentically.”