Adrien Brody "abandoned" his life for his role in 'The Pianist'.

Adrien Brody has made sacrifices for his success

The 51-year-old star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2002 war drama - but Adrien has now admitted that the sacrifices took a toll on his personal life.

The Hollywood star told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I'm a grown-up. And as a young man I did not feel that I could faithfully honour all that was on my shoulders with 'The Pianist', so I dug very deep.

"I abandoned my life, loved ones, home, phone, car in order to deliver truth. But it's less toxic now."

Adrien's approach to his film career has changed in recent years, and the actor is no longer willing to "torment" himself for a role.

He said: "I no longer think it's necessary to torment yourself."

Meanwhile, Adrien recently insisted that his success has "never been easy".

The veteran actor believes he's ultimately benefited and learned from a series of setbacks earlier in his career.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Adrien explained: "You do not listen until you fail or until it really hurts.

"For a shift to occur, there has to be enlightenment. Enlightenment comes oftentimes through suffering or hardships. I’ve had a very blessed life and career, but it’s never been easy. The thing to know is there are many chapters."

Adrien won his Academy Award more than two decades ago - but the movie star rubbished the suggestion that he was an "overnight success".

He explained: "I’d been acting professionally for 17 years before that [Oscar]. To a lot of people, I was an overnight success, but I’d been kicking around, paying dues. And it was a remarkable thing, but it was kind of jarring."