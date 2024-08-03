Aerosmith retiring from touring due to Steven Tyler's vocal injury

Aerosmith is retiring from touring due to Steven Tyler's vocal injury.

Almost one year after frontman Steven, 76, fractured his larynx during a September 2023 show, the band made the "heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision" to retire from touring, due to the severity of his injury.

Aerosmith said in a statement: "We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage."

The statement went on to reflect on the band's rock ‘n’ roll legacy and pay tribute to their loyal fans.

Aerosmith said: "It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history.

"It has been the honour of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

"We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true."