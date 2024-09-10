Sasheer Zamata has come out as "one of those late-in-life lesbians".

Sasheer Zamata opens up on sexuality

The 'Agatha All Along' actress - who previously appeared on 'Saturday Night Life' from 2014 and 2017 - explained that she doesn't "necessarily" want her identity to be kept "private" as she revealed she is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Speaking to Them magazine, she said: "I’m out in my life and I do keep my personal life kind of private, but I also don’t necessarily want my identity to be private.

“I guess I’m one of those late-in-life lesbians. I just feel very comfortable and confident in my life.”

The 38-year-old actress - who has also appeared in 'Woke', 'Waco: The Aftermath', 'Home Economics' and more - reflected on being repeatedly cast as "queer women" in various projects before she had come to terms with her own sexuality.

She recalled: "I kept getting cast as queer women. I played a lesbian on Home Economics.

"I played a lesbian on 'Woke'. I played a lesbian on 'Tuca and Bertie'. A lesbian on 'Last O.G.'

"I kept getting these roles. And this is before I myself was figuring out my identity. I was like, ’Whoa, what are these casting directors seeing that I’m not seeing?'”

Sasheer decided to open up about her sexuality now because she didn't want to keep "ignoring a part of me" publicly, despite considering the idea of just not discussing it.

She explained: "No one asks straight people about their journey of discovery, but I guess it felt like if I didn’t say anything, I’d be ignoring a part of me, and that doesn’t feel very good.

"But yeah, I’ve definitely had thoughts of, not necessarily keeping it a secret, but [that] there’s no need to say anything about it.”

And she had praised for singer Chappell Roan for setting her own "boundaries" with fans when it comes to privacy as a celebrity.

She said: "As far as what people deserve to know? Nothing. They don’t deserve anything. I feel very fortunate so far.

"I have fans who are good about respecting my privacy, and I hope that continues. And I hope artists like Chappell Roan who are very clear about boundaries keep going.”