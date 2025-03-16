Aimee Lou Wood doesn't really get "nervous" for sex scenes.

The 31-year-old actress has had to film a number of intimate scenes during her television career but admitted that it was "scarier" to have to don a bikini for her role in the HBO series 'The White Lotus'.

She told The Sun: "I was more nervous about bikinis than sex scenes.

“I was more worried about just being around the pool because I feel like that’s when you’re thinking more about how you look. Whereas . . . in an intimate scene, it’s about the intimacy. But then you just, kind of, have to forget that. You just have to let it go. But that [the bikini scenes] was way scarier to me, actually."

The Manchester-born star just uses her natural accent for her role in the comedy series - which follows various holiday makers at chain resorts across the world and this time is set in Thailand - but that she auditioned with an Amiercan one and creator Mike White asked her to use her normal one.

She added: "I can do an American accent. But Mike just wanted my Manchester one. So I did one tape in American and one in my own. And he said, ‘Let’s do Manchester’.

"It’s the teeth! No Americans have my teeth. I think that genuinely is one of the things.

"I played an American in a play in Chicago and afterwards this guy in the bar, he was talking to me and he went: 'I knew it. I knew it. Your accent was great but I knew you weren’t American. You just don’t look American.'

"[For 'White Lotus' there’s no separation between set and home. You are just walking to your hotel room every night. So we were all a very dysfunctional, lovely family. I don’t think I’ll ever have an experience like that again."