Akala has shut down Angelina Jolie romance rumours by introducing someone else as his "girlfriend".

The 40-year-old rapper has been romantically linked with the 'Maria' actress for the last year but he attended the Rosewood London hotel Christmas party with Chanelle Newman earlier this week.

And according to the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column, Akala introduced the producer to other guests as his "girlfriend".

Despite the romance speculation surrounding Angelina and Akala's friendship, insiders previously stressed there is nothing going on between the 'Carried Away' hitmaker - whose real name is Kingslee McLean Daley - and the 49-year-old film star.

A source told People magazine: "She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there."

A second insider added to the outlet that the 'Maleficient' star - who has Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex-husband Brad Pitt - have been good friends for "several years" and that they share a connection on being passionate about "social and humanitarian" causes.

They said: "They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes. They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights.

"Angie speaks very highly of him."

Earlier this year, it was claimed Akala and Angelina were spotted leaving a hotel together in Venice during the Venice Film Festival.

At the UK premiere of the Netflix musical drama 'Maria' last month, as well as on the film's promotional events in New York and Venice, he was seen with her.

The actress filed for divorce from ‘Fight Club’ actor Brad, 60, in 2016 after 10 years together, and the pair were awarded joint custody of their kids by a judge in May 2021.