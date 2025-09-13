Akon's wife has filed for divorce, just days before their 29th wedding anniversary.

Tomeka Thaim submitted paperwork to end her marriage to the 52-year-old musician on 11 September, citing irreconcilable differences, though she listed their date of separation as "TBD (to be determined".

According to documents obtained by People magazine, Tomeka requested joint legal custody of their 17-year-old daughter Journey and applied for physical custody of the teenager, with the Lonely hitmaker to receive visitation rights.

Tomeka is seeking spousal support but asked the court not to award any to Akon.

The Smack That hitmaker has previously said he believes in polygamy and revealed in 2022 that he has nine children.

Speaking on The Zeze Mills Show, he said: “[Polygamy is] part of our culture. Absolutely.

“For me, it looks normal, because it’s culture for us. We didn’t go outside of our African culture when we got to the Western world. See, the flaw that the Western world made is they created all these rules without putting nature into account.”

Akon insisted he was "there for" all of his kids" and views it as his job to raise children "to be responsible, to be understanding", and to "protect their mother".

He added: “My job ain't to be doing all that extra stuff and these holidays and recitals. While I’m taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that.

“Communication allows me to be there every day. That’s what my FaceTime phone is for.”

Akon believes marriage and dating are both "real relationships".

Singer Amirror previously claimed she is one of Akon's four wives, and that they all live in different places, ncluding Atlanta, Los Angeles and Africa.

She told Rie Wit the Tea in 2023: “We all have different households, we all have different lifestyles.

“We don’t have to see each other so we don’t have to be cool with each other… Akon is the type of man [where] it’s not manipulation, it’s just, if you f*** with it [or] you don’t. This is our culture… Every woman wants to be the only o and it’s okay.”