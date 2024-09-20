Alan Cumming has produced a painting with his chimpanzee friend of nearly 30 years.

Alan Cumming has produced a painting with his chimpanzee friend of nearly 30 years

‘The Traitors US’ host and actor, 59, starred alongside male chimp Tonka in the 1997 film ‘Buddy’ and recently appeared in the ‘Chimp Crazy’ HBO documentary to “help highlight” the brutal trade in the creatures and their ill-treatment in captivity.

He has now collaborated on an abstract work with Tonka, using the colours of the Royal Banner of Scotland, where Alan was born – with their piece set for auction on Charitybuzz.

Alan told Page Six about their work: “I painted and signed the bright yellow basecoat, and Tonka used a vivid red to add brushstrokes, an homage to the Scottish Lion Rampant.

“We chose a non-toxic brand as Tonka loves tasting paint as part of the process.”

Money raised from the sale of the painting will go to the Save the Chimps sanctuary, and it is hoped it will get bids in the thousands of dollars after actor Joaquin Phoenix’s art collaboration with ape Rooney and the Save The Chimp Gallery fetched $10,000 at Art Expo in New York in spring.

Alan and Tonka’s work is up for sale in an auction that closes on 1 October, with bids of up to $2,000 lodged since the sale opened on Tuesday (17.09.24.)

The actor has said he found Tonka “very gentle” when he first worked with him, and added he agreed to appear in the ‘Chimp Crazy’ documentary as he was already working with PETA on a campaign to rescue the famous chimp.

Alan teamed up with PETA in 2022 to help find out what happened to his primate friend when Tonka went missing – and even offered $10,000 for information leading to his discovery.

A team of PETA rescuers eventually discovered the chimp’s location and relocated him to a sanctuary.

Alan has told The New York Times he wanted to put the spotlight back on the chimp trade and “the abuses happening at private zoos” by contributing to the documentary.

He also stressed he hasn’t worked with wild animals since ‘Buddy’, adding: “We don’t need to (use them in films) anymore. I have lived through that change, being someone who actually was in a film with wild animals to someone who is actively campaigning for that not to happen.

“It’s a big journey. I was naïve and I was ignorant. I really do understand the deep love.

“But that’s hurting the animal – the animal’s not getting to live the life they were supposed to live.”