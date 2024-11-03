Alan Rachins has died.

The 82-year-old actor, who was best known for his roles in 'L.A. Law' and 'Dharma and Greg' passed away in his sleep from heart failure in the early hours of Saturday (02.11.24) morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his wife, actress Joanna Frank, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Alan was best known for his long-running role as law partner Douglas Brackman Jr. in 'L.A. Law', in which he starred from its inception in 1986 until it ended in 1994.

After the legal drama ended, Alan turned his hand to comedy, playing Lawrence 'Larry' Finklestein, the hippy father of Jenna Elfman's Dharma, playing the patriarch in all five seasons of 'Dharma and Greg', which ran from 1997 to 2002.

He also had roles in movies including 'Showgirls' and 'Terminal Voyage' and made appearances in the likes of 'General Hospital', 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'NCIS', as well as voice parts in projects such as 'Scooby-Doo!', Rugrats', and 'The Spectacular Spider-Man'.

His last credited role was in the short film 'The Lights Above' in 2023.

Alan and Joanna met in acting class and married in 1978. They played a married couple in 1985's 'Always', and the actress also had a recurring role in 'L.A. Law' as Sheila Brackman, the wife of her spouse's character, with whom he had a tricky relationship.

Alan is survived by his wife and their son Robert.