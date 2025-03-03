Alec Baldwin "regrets" how his divorce from Kim Basinger had such a "negative impact" on his daughter.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger split in 2002 after almost a decade of marriage

The 66-year-old actor split from fellow Hollywood star Kim, 71, in 2002 after almost a decade of marriage but admitted that it was just "really tough" to see how everything surrounding their divorce affected their daughter Ireland.

Speaking in the new episode of his reality show 'The Baldwins', he explained: "I must say that because my relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother and having a very protracted custody battle that the media really were having a party about everything.

"[It] went on for seven years, of which the financials were probably a year and a half and then everything else was custody/.

"It was just insanity, and really, really tough.

"One of my most regrettable things about the whole thing was how it affected Ireland."

The 'It's Complicated' star is now married to Hilaria Hayward-Thomas, 41, and has Carmen, 11, Rafel, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, twins Edu and Maria, four, and two-year-old Ilaria with her.

He noted that his relationship with Ireland, 29, is "very good" with her siblings and he strives to have a good relationship with his daughters now.

He said: "She loves the kids. I mean, she's very sweet to them, and she's their older sister, but she's not in that pack.

"This is why I think I'm so focused on [oldest daughter] Carmen and I want to have a good relationship with Carmen, because I have a girl all over again."

Alec's comments come just days after Kim admitted in a rare interview that she and her ex-husband have a "great relationship", more than 20 years on from their divorce.

She told Variety: "Alec and I have a great relationship. I have great respect for where he is today and his family.

"We don’t spend Christmases and holidays or see each other very much. But we talk.

"He’ll pick up the phone and call me, and we have a very genuinely cordial and, I think, loving relationship in a lot of ways, just because we share a daughter and I don’t wish him anything but everything good."