Alec Baldwin "really wants" more children.

Hilaria Baldwin says she is open to having more kids with her husband Alec Baldwin

The 67-year-old actor is already dad to Ireland, 29, from his marriage to Kim Basinger and Carmen, 22, Rafael, nine, Leonardio, eight, Romeo, six, Eduardo and Lucia, both four, and two-year-old Ilaria with wife Hilaria, and though the yoga instructor currently feels too "tired" to add to their brood again, she knows it would be "beautiful" to have another baby.

Hilaria, 41, told Tori Spelling on her 'misSPELLING' podcast: "Oh, Alec really wants more kids, like really, really ...

"If it's meant to be, yeah, we'll see. It's always been a beautiful thing when we've had another kid, and I think that that's something that he leans into when he's thinking about how to create more joy in his life, is that they bring us such joy, and there's just so magical.

"But we'll see. I'm tired right now."

Hilaria and Alec underwent IVF treatment in 2019 but she tragically lost the baby "four or five months" into the pregnancy.

She said: "I tried IVF one time, and it went not in the way that I wanted to, where everything seemed like it was going to be fine.

"And then I lost the baby like four or five months, which was not a fun experience, obviously, and one that is all too common.

"And so I got pregnant naturally, like I did with my other ones."

And though they had a remaining embryo, Hilaria decided not to carry the baby herself, and so Lucia was born to a surrogate just months after brother Eduardo came into the world.

She added: "I was like, I can't put another - this other embryo inside, because I feel like my body rejected that process.

"I don't know why. And look, I mean, that probably is a completely irrational thing, there was no explanation to what had happened.

"But I was so sure at that time, I was like, I can't.

"So I did surrogacy at the same time that I was pregnant."

'The Baldwins' star gave birth to Ilaria in 2023, and Hilaria told Romper that she was probably her last child.

Hilaria said: "This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby.

"I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away, because then I'll find out I'm pregnant.'"