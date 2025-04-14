Alec Baldwin shed 25 lbs for his role in ‘Blue Jasmine’.

Alec Baldwin has revealed he lost weight for his Blue Jasmine character role

The 67-year-old actor ditched pasta, potatoes and sugary foods to change his body shape to play Hal Francis in Woody Allen's 2013 comedy-drama - which follows rich Manhattan socialite Jasmine (Cate Blanchett) going to San Francisco to stay with her sister after falling on hard times.

In an episode of his family reality TV show 'The Baldwins', Alex explained: "I didn't have no pasta, no potatoes, no candy, no sugar, and I lost probably 25 pounds.

"You see me in the movie and I look trim, comparatively speaking, but I did have the barbecue sauce in my hair."

His comments come as he and his 41-year-old yoga instructor wife Hilaria were reflecting on their health when trying a couple's yoga session at home.

Alec admitted his health went downhill after being charged in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins - who was fatally shot on the set of his movie 'Rust' - before a judge dismissed the charges against the actor last year.

Speaking about how the tragedy caused a significant impact on his mental and physical health, Alec admitted: “It really, really negatively affected my health, and I wasn't like that.

“No matter what I had, my hip hurt, this hurt. I had energy, and now this sucked a lot of the energy out of me. And so a year from now, I want to have put a lot of focus on my health and have that be very different.”

The 'Boss Baby' actor previously admitted he had to put his feelings aside at the time of the tragedy for the same of his wife Hilaria and their young family, Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Eduardo and Marilu, both four, and two-year-old Ilaria.

Hilaria has now revealed Alec's health is in a much better state than it was.

She said: “I’m seeing you more at the gym, I’m seeing you calmer. It’s going to take us a really long time to let this sink and learn how to live again."