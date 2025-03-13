Hilaria Baldwin says that she and husband Alec "didn't think" through their reality series 'The Baldwins'.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin didn't know what to expect from reality series The Baldwins

The couple gave an insight into their lives raising their seven children after Alec's fatal shooting incident on the set of the movie 'Rust' in 2021 in the show and Hilaria admits that the pair went into the project without many expectations.

The 41-year-old star told Us Weekly: "I think we didn't think it through very much, which I look back now and I'm thinking, 'What were we thinking?' But at the same time, I'm so glad we didn't because it's so raw and it is so true and it was a very vulnerable time.

"It's interesting to look back and even though it's not that long ago, it really was a diary of how we were coping and moving forward."

Hilaria added: "I'm very grateful that we did it and we were so lucky with the people that we did it with and I don't say that lightly."

Alec quipped that he "didn't make any decisions" during the first season of the TLC show and followed the instructions of his wife and the programme's executive producer Sarah Reddy.

The '30 Rock' actor said: "I didn't have any input at all. My wife and Sarah just shoved me around all day long for months."

However, Alec dismissed suggestions that the series could have had an impact on his marriage to Hilaria.

The 66-year-old star said: "Well, we're always going to get a response (like) that (when doing) reality TV, among other things.

"I hosted game shows and did 'Match Game' for a while and that was all to put money in our foundation, to get to charity, and you're always looking for alternative forums to do that with.

"And so, we did that and when you do things like this, people are always like, 'Oh, this is another silly thing you're doing'. I really don't care. We had fun."