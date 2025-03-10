Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children were worried about their parents' safety during the 'Rust' trial.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children were worried about their parents' safety during the Rust trial

The 66-year-old actor initially ended up at the centre of a court case when a prop gun he was holding on the set of the Western went off and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and now his wife has reflected on how the impact the whole thing had on their children.

Speaking on 'The Baldwins', she said: "This is going to sound so stupid but I wrote the kids — that I left here — little letters and hid them. I told my friend where they were in case something happened to us.

"Carmen asked me last night, ‘When daddy goes to New Mexico, do I say goodbye to him? Do I say goodbye to him in a special way? She was so afraid] that when Alec and I go into court that somebody is going to shoot us."

The Hollywood couple are parents to Carmen, 10, Rafael, eight, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, six, Eduardo, three, María Lucía, also three, and Ilaria, 21 months and Hilaria also revealed that the case had taken its toll on Alec's own mental health.

She said: "I found these text messages the other day between us and the day after he said he wanted to kill himself.

"He has survivor’s guilt. … He wishes it were him. He would change places in a second

"“This has affected his health and his mental health tremendously. In the past few years, he has had heart problems and, multiple times, he fainted.

The actor has previously insisted that he did not know that the prop gun he was handed was loaded and denies pulling the trigger.

Alec - who had involuntary manslaughter charges dropped against him last summer due to the trial collapsing - doesn't believe he'll ever be the same again in the wake of the tragedy, and previously recalled a a discussion he had at a dinner party last summer with a "famous woman" who had been through a "horrible incident".

Declining to reveal the identity of the celebrity, he recalled: “I said, ‘I'm asking myself, is it ever possible for me to be the same again after this happened?’ And she goes, ‘I haven't been the same for one day. Not one day. It changed my life. It changed me. It changed my whole life as a person.'

“This is a woman who's very prominent, big media presence, successful and rich and everything. And she just looked me right in the eye. She goes, ‘Not one day have I felt I'm back to the way I was."