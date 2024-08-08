Alexa PenaVega's husband was "a little jealous" of her filming love scenes.

Alexa PenaVega has revealed her husband would struggle with the idea of her filming intimate scenes

The 35-year-old actress has been married to Carlos PenaVega, 34, since 2014 but revealed that during the early days of their relationship, he would struggle with the idea of her having to perform intimate scenes as part of her work.

She told Fox News Digital: "So, years ago, Carlos would get a little jealous, but I think the more confident and comfortable, and honestly the closer we got to God, the more our roles started shifting with what we were taking. But, also, I think there's just so much trust in our relationship that there was never a need to be, like, threatened by anybody else."

The 'Spy Kids' actress - who was initially married to Sean Covel from 2010 until 2012 but has Ocean, seven, Kingston, four, and two-year-old Rio with Carlos - is now gearing up to co-star with her husband in an as-yet-untiled Christian film and while religion is important to her, does not want to dedicate her career solely to faith-based projects.

She said: "So, we're in this half-and-half place. We think faith-based films are really important, but I think, more importantly, are movies that are for the world, but they're made by kingdom-hearted people because we don't want to just make Christian movies,"

"We want to make movies that just have so much, so much behind them, so much meaning, to where you walk away and feel really good and don't even know why.

"It's because everything in the movie is really coming from a kingdom heart, but we're talking about real world things. I think it's really easy for Christian films to come across as cheesy, a cookie cutter, when, honestly, the Christian life is hard