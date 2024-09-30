Alexandra Burke is engaged to marry footballer Darren Randolph after three years of dating.

Alexandra Burke was surprised when Darren Randolph popped the question

The 36-year-old pop star revealed the happy news in a post on Instagram which showed the goal keeper down on one knee asking for her hand in marriage.

In the post shared on Instagram, admitted she's looking forward to getting hitched.

She wrote: "Here’s to us forever! I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend. Bring on the Burke-Randolph wedding. I can’t wait to call you my husband."

The pair have been dating since April 2021 and are parents to two children together.

A source told The Sun newspaper that the singer was blindsided by Darren's proposal. The insider explained: "Alexandra had no idea this was coming and was on cloud nine.

"Darren had gone all out to plan the most special moment for her and it was perfect. They couldn’t be happier to start moving towards the next stage of their life together."

Alexandra recently admitted the couple have been forced to live apart recently after Darren was transferred from London club West Ham to A.F.C. Bournemouth on the south coast, but they have been making their relationship work long distance.

She told MailOnline: "My partner just moved away to Bournemouth bless him, so he isn't really here. It makes things really tricky for me, but we make it work.

"He comes home as and when he can which is roughly maybe twice a week at the most. I don't like him driving too much, I sound like a bit of a mum, but I don't like him driving when he's training, and he's exhausted.

"'It isn't terrible because it's only two hours away and I love Bournemouth and where he's staying. It would be worse if he was five away hours.

"We make it work and it's not forever and all I care about is supporting his career and standing by him when he makes these decisions."