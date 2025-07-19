Alexandra Burke would love two more children.

The 36-year-old star already has two young children - whose names have not been made public - with her footballer fiancé Darren Randolph, and although she is not ready to add to her brood right now, she would love to have more babies in the future.

Alexandra - who has been engaged to the sportsman since September 2024 - told The Mirror: "I’m going to do [the] London [Marathon] next year and, by the grace of God, New York. And then think about more children. I’m desperate for more – we’d love four – but we’re good with whatever the universe gives us because we’re very lucky to even have two.

“We’d love to try, but just not right now… we’re fitness freaks at the minute. I’m loving work and enjoying just being a mum and an actress.”

The former X Factor star's Soul II Soul singer mother, Melissa Bell, died from kidney failure, at the age of 53, in 2017.

And, Alexandra says the most important thing is being "healthy and strong for my kids".

She said: “I’ve always been in the fitness mindset. As long as I can be healthy and strong for my kids, nothing else matters. I feel your health is your wealth and you’ve just got to take care of stuff as much as you can. We live in a world where you hear about so much negativity. If there’s one thing we all can control, it’s what we put in our bodies, how much we move our bodies, create great endorphins and just try and find happiness in every thing that we try and do.”

As well as marathons, Alexandra is training to do the popular Hyrox endurance test - which is 50 per cent running - with her partner.

She said: “Darren’s an athlete… know what I mean? I’ve got to keep up with him. He pushes me and goes, ‘Alex, come on… you’re the one that’s always optimistic, positive. You’re having a bit of a low day today, but we’ll just go out for a run together’.”

On the topic of weight-loss injections, she said: “It’s your body, your choice. But my choice is to make sure my a*** is in that gym and I’m running.”