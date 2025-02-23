Ali Abbasi is "truly sorry" for making an unnamed actor "uncomfortable" with his alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Ali Abbasi has apologised

The 'Apprentice' director was reported to have "groped" a mystery A-Lister at a Golden Globes afterparty last month and while he has described the gesture as him being "over-familiar" with someone he knew by giving them a "playful slap on the rear", he insisted he had said sorry immediately when he realised the gesture had backfired.

He said in a statement: “I fully understand that my action made someone uncomfortable, regardless of my intent, and for that I am truly sorry.

"I had spent time with the person concerned on multiple occasions and had reason to think we had a friendly relationship.

“When I saw him at the Golden Globes party, I was excited to reconnect. I made an over-familiar gesture — a slap on the rear — which I intended as playful and not in any sexual way whatsoever.

"I quickly realised I had misjudged the situation. I apologized to him on the spot, and the following day I made sure my apology was reiterated through my representatives.”

Deadline reported the incident and revealed he had parted ways with Creative Artist Agency (CAA) - who also represent the unnamed actor - and Management 360 talent agency, but Ali insisted the two were not connected.

He added: “The suggestion that I was dropped by my representation due to this interaction is false.

"My decision to part ways was a long-term career decision that was not shaped by short-term motivations.

"I believe in taking accountability for my actions; I made a mistake, I apologised and have learned a valuable life lesson.

"I remain grateful for the incredible work of our cast, crew and supporters on The Apprentice, and I hope the focus stays on their achievements.”

The filmmaker had earlier confirmed he had left his agencies and was taking his career in a "new direction".

He told Deadline: “I can confirm that I’ve made the decision to move in a new direction with my career. I’m grateful for the work CAA and Entertainment 360 have done, particularly their commitment to The Apprentice, which remains a project I’m incredibly proud of. I look forward to announcing my next steps at the appropriate time.”