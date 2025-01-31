Alice Cooper still takes stashes of drugs while on the road – but only painkillers.

The rocker, 76, has been sober for over 40 years, and has now revealed his backstage riders have changed dramatically from his boozy hellraising days.

He told People: “The drugs backstage are still there — except they’re Bengay, Advil, Tylenol.

“All the rockstar drugs are now at Walgreens.”

Alice’s shift to sobriety came after years of battling addiction.

He added about his past alcohol use: “When I used to drink, my drink was whiskey and Coca-Cola. I used to be the Dean Martin of rock ‘n’ roll. There was always a drink in my hand.”

But he added about how he has now completely changed his ways: “I have absolutely no desire to ever put alcohol in my mouth again, or any drug.”

Alice – born Vincent Damon Furnier – now views sobriety as essential for long-term success in the industry.

He added: “Rock ‘n’ roll is more of an attitude. You don’t have to be drunk or high to be a rocker.”

Alice also stressed sobriety didn’t detract from his career, adding: “I’ve never once had anybody come up to me and go, ‘Wow, what a wimp.’”

He added Johnny Depp, his guitarist in their band Hollywood Vampires, also lives a sober lifestyle.

Alice insisted: “We’re all sober, and he’s sitting there and he has an alcohol-free Heineken. And he’s vaping.

“So he’s got phony cigarettes and phony alcohol – and I told him he was gonna have a phony heart attack.”

Alice’s ‘Too Close for Comfort’ world tour kicks off Friday (31.01.25.)