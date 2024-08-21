Alicia Silverstone has confirmed she is "alive and well" after biting into a poisonous berry.

Alicia Silverstone is 'alive and well'

The 47-year-old actress had left her fans concerned this week after sharing a video of herself asking her social media followers to help her identify an unknown fruit she had tasted during a trip to England.

She captioned the TikTok clip: "What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out."

In the video, she said: "Okay, I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help.

“I just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not.”

She quipped: "I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this.”

There was plenty of concern in the comments, with fans identifying the berry as the mildly poinsonous Jerusalem cherry.

On Tuesday (20.08.24), she shared in an updated: "Alive and well! Don't worry... I didn't swallow."

The nightshade species - with the scientific name Solanum pseudocapsicum - is native to Peru and Ecuador, but is often seen as decorative house plants.

In some places - such as India, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia - it is seen as a weed.

The 'Y2K' actress has slowly returned to Hollywood in recent years, having stepped back in the 1990s after struggling with her huge success following her role in 'Clueless'.

Last year, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was very complicated and I don’t think I knew how to manage it: I didn’t have the foundation, the good tools to deal with it, I wasn’t prepared for it in any way, shape, or form.

"I really had no idea what was happening, and it didn’t feel comfortable."

After her breakout roles, Alicia went on to land a big money movie deal and appear in the widely-panned comic book blockbuster 'Batman and Robin' but the actress says she wasn't enjoying herself and decided to step away.

She explained: "I wasn’t happy and what I did was really extract myself a bit from my acting career and went more into my activism.

"I went to Africa. to help the elephants, I went to Peru to try to help the rainforest.

"I found my passion for writing books on healing and health. The Kind Diet books came a bit later but that was the start of the journey there."