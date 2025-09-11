Alicia Vikander created an AI version of Andrew Lincoln to help her rehearse.

The 36-year-old actress appears with the Walking Dead star in The Lady from the Sea in London and because she takes "a while" to learn her lines, she turned to technology for help, creating a digital replica of her co-star to run the scripts with her.

She told the Standard: “There are apps for it now, it’s so cool! Because it takes me a while to learn lines, that’s why I normally like the prep time, especially if you don’t have the other actors there.

"With this app you can choose the character, so you can say British, Aussie, female, middle-aged, whatever, and then they read the lines. I’ve realised that some AI voices are upgraded and actually quite good, while others are more flat and robotic.

"I’ve told Andrew, my AI Andrew is not on your level — but he’s very good too!"

But the Danish Girl star doesn't think Andrew followed her example to create an AI version of her.

She said: “I think it’s not his world. I don’t think I’m going to find Andrew with a robotic Alicia — I don’t think that works for him.”

Alicia - who has two sons with husband Michael Fassbender - feels "fortunate" not to have an Instagram account because she thinks it helps her to lead a more private life without being recognised very often.

She said of public scrutiny: "When I have a film coming out, I can feel this difference because suddenly you’re in the ether. But when you aren’t seen — because I don’t have social media, there isn’t that possibility for people to see your face...

"I think because we are otherwise fed so many faces, so much information, and it’s rare to not be on there. And that’s how the world runs now and I do have moments where I wonder and think, well, should I?

"But I’m already doing the thing I love, and I recognise how fortunate I am to stay off it because if I was a younger actress starting now, it probably wouldn’t be possible. But when I go somewhere to shoot a film, I don’t see the light of day — plus I’ve been living in Lisbon.”