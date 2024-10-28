Alison Brie texts her 'Community' co-stars "all the time".

Alison Brie is in touch with her former co-stars

The 41-year-old actress played Annie Edison on the hit TV sitcom between 2009 and 2015, and Alison has now revealed that she's still in touch with a lot of her former colleagues.

The brunette beauty - who starred on the show alongside the likes of Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi and Gillian Jacobs - told PEOPLE: "We text each other all the time. It's the whole main gang.

"I would say mostly, as a default, it's a Happy Birthday chain, and then secondarily, a 'Congrats On That Cool Job' chain.

"But also every so often, [we send] funny memes or pictures of ourselves when we run into each other or hang out. Two of us go on a hike and then we text the group to be like, ‘Love you guys.’ And everybody gets jealous. ‘Why are you guys on a hike and we're not there?’"

Donald, 41, appeared on the hit TV show before he debuted his Childish Gambino rap alter ego.

And Alison has confessed to being surprised by her co-star's musical talents, admitting that she didn't realise how ambitious he was.

The actress - who is married to movie star Dave Franco - recalled: "We got to sit there and listen to his songs and kind of go, ‘Oh wait, you're really serious about this music stuff, huh?’ That's so funny to think about now.

"One of my favourite things to do on the 'Community' set was rap Donald's music to him and make him really cringe. It continues to be a favourite thing of mine to do."