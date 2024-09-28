Allison Holker "never knew" that she could love again after the death of Stephen 't'Witch' Boss.

Allison Holker has found love again

The 'So You Think You Can Dance' star was left devastated when the DJ took his own life in December 2022 just over a decade after they tied the knot but has now confirmed her budding romance with Adam Edmunds almost two tears on from her tragic loss.

She told UsWeekly: "I never knew that I could have this again. I actually feel like I found such a great love and support system from someone.”

Last month, Allison hinted that something was going on in her personal life as she took to Instagram to share a photo of two shadows, which were of her holding hands with a guy.

She simply captioned her post with a red heart emoji.

In June, the 36-year-old beauty - who has Weslie, 16, Maddox, eight, and four-year-old Zaia with her late husband - admitted she'd like to find love again one day.

She told People magazine: "I think I am a person that I always say the quote, 'Romanticise your life.' And I think, though I've gone through so much, I'm still a believer in living a big life. There's not been one moment that I haven't thought to myself, 'I still want to live a big life.'

"I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids.

"I want them to see that they can still learn to trust and love again. It doesn't have to go away."

Of dating again, she added: "I would embrace it."