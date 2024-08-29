Allison Holker has seemingly found love again, over a year after her husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death.

Allison Holker may have found love again (c) Instagram

The 'So You Think You Can Dance' star was left devastated when the DJ took his own life in December 2022 but she has now suggested she's found happiness with a mystery man in a new social media post.

On Wednesday (28.08.24), Allison took to Instagram to share a photo of two shadows, which were seemingly of her holding hands with a guy.

She simply captioned her post with a red heart emoji.

In June, the 36-year-old beauty - who has Weslie, 16, Maddox, eight, and four-year-old Zaia with her late husband - admitted she'd like to find love again one day.

She told People magazine: "I think I am a person that I always say the quote, 'Romanticise your life.' And I think, though I've gone through so much, I'm still a believer in living a big life. There's not been one moment that I haven't thought to myself, 'I still want to live a big life.'

"I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids.

"I want them to see that they can still learn to trust and love again. It doesn't have to go away."

Of dating again, she added: "I would embrace it."

The former 'Dancing With the Stars' professional recently told of how she'd found a new "purpose" to her life since her husband's death.

She told E! News: "I've always thought my purpose was to share love and joy with the world through dance, but now I must use my words. It's a new purpose for me, and we must share this message that we have to speak kindly to yourselves first and foremost.

"Because you talk to yourself more than anybody else does, it needs to be kind words and you need to be your biggest advocate.

"This is now my purpose in a new way, a new resurgence of who I am and what I need to be for the world and my kids."