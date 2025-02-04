Allison Holker wants to buy and demolish the hotel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss took his own life.

The 46-year-old dancer was heartbroken after the tragic death of her husband - best known for his appearances on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' - aged 40 in 2022, and now she has laid out her plans for the Oak Tree Inn where he died in Encino, California.

Writing in her new memoir 'This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light', she said: "One day, hand on heart, that motel will cease to exist."

Holker - who had children Maddox, eight, and Zaiai, five, with Boss, while he also adopted daughter Weslie, 16, from her previous relationship - is still figuring out how to make it happen.

She continued: "I don't know how, and I don't care how much money it costs, but my goal is to buy it and tear it down."

Boss' widow wants the site of the motel to be turned into some form of tribute to her late husband.

She suggested: "Maybe build in its place a beautiful dance studio."

Holker previously opened up on the lessons she's trying to teach her children following their father's death.

She told People magazine in May 2023: "I'm trying to teach them - and myself - that if you're angry or sad, it doesn't mean you're a bad person.

"We're coping together, and that requires trust and being really vulnerable."

The family "lean on each other a lot for support", as they go through the different stages of grief.

She added: "We lean on each other a lot for support because every single day is a new emotion. And honestly, not even day by day. It's moment by moment.

"You never know when something is going to trigger a memory or thought and make you go into your head a little bit, so we make sure to communicate that with each other."