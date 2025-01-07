Allison Holker was "really scared" when she discovered things she never knew about Stephen 't'Witch Boss after his death.

Allison Holker says she was 'really scared' when she discovered things she never knew about Stephen 't'Witch Boss after his death

The 46-year-old dancer was left devasted when her husband - who was best known for his appearances on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' - took his own life in 2022 at the age of 40 and has now revealed that she discovered a "cornucopia" of drugs belonging to him in the weeks after his death.

She told People: "I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral,

"It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about].

"It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that."

The former 'So You Think You Can Dance' contestant believed her husband had been "very honest" with her throughout their marriage and had accepted that he smoked or drank during his "alone time" but ultimately realised that he turned to medication to deal with his feelings.

She said: "He was wrestling with a lot inside himself, and he was trying to self-medicate and cope with all those feelings because he didn't want to put it on anyone because he loved everyone so much.

"He didn't want other people to take on his pain."