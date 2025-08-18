Colman Domingo almost accidentally joined a cult based in Mexico City.

The Four Seasons star found himself talking to a group of what he thought were "nice people" when he was in Mexico, but he ultimately realised that they were trying to convert him to their belief system.

Colman came to his senses after sensing there was something very odd about the conversation.

Appearing on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals, host Josh Scherer jokingly said to Colman "You haven't joined a cult yet now that you moved to Malibu?"

To which the 55-year-old actor answered: "I almost joined a cult in Mexico City, but that's another story.

"I accidentally almost joined the call in Mexico City a couple months ago. It was just a group of nice people, and then I was like, 'Wait a minute, this is weird.' I was like, 'What's up with you guys?'"

After the encounter, Euphoria star Colman then did some more research on the group and confirmed his gut feeling that he was indeed targeted by a cult.

The Oscar nominee added: "There's always something a little off, and you just have to listen.

"This is my first encounter. But as I did research and found out more about them, I'm like, 'Oh, that's a cult."

YouTube celebrity Scherer - who is best known as the host of Mythical Kitchen on the video sharing platform - confessed to Colman that he also found himself being targeted by a cult whilst he was out skateboarding.

Scherer, 33, said: "I was about to talk to a cult the other day, and then they tried to get me to join.

"I said no, and they were just like, 'No, I think you really should.' And then I was like, 'Don't mess with cults, man. Don't be the person that talks to too many people.'

"And so, I skateboarded away."