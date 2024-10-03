Amanda Bynes is launchhg her own "pop-up art show".

Amanda Bynes is launching her own pop up art show

The former Nickelodeon star - who first appeared on 'All That' before finding fame on 'The Amanda Show' - is making moves in the fashion world after working with designer Austin Babbitt on her own original artwork.

She told People that they are "working on doing a pop-up art show in December" which will feature "art and clothing".

The pair have already collaborated on a t-shirt with a drawing of a woman on the back, as well as a pair of shorts available in white, grey or black.

In 2019, the 'Easy A' actress, 38, successfully finished her studies at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), which she said has now "paid off".

Showing off her work on Instagram, she wrote: "My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off."

The new project comes over four years after Amanda revealed her goals of designing a fashion collection after she graduated from FIDM.

She told her followers at the time: "Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers; I really wanted to say I appreciate you so much for supporting me.

“I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online.”

Amanda - who quit the acting industry altogether after enduring a number of personal problems - recently revealed that she is thrilled with the way her social media presence has grown.

Alongside a screenshot of statistics, she wrote: "Wow this is so kool."

The data showed that that Amanda's Instagram page had had 14 million visits in the last four weeks, and that there had been a 512 percent increase on the number of viewers looking at her content, giving her a new total of nearly 2.4 million.

The 'Hairspray' star - who made her last on-screen appearance in the 2010 romcom 'Easy A' - has just over 515,000 followers on the platform, but almost 60 percent of her views came from those who do not follow her to begin with.

The figures also showed that Amanda's latest Reel - which featured her showing off a new set of blue nails - clocked in as her top piece of content having attained 4.5 million views.

In December last year, the 'She's The Man' actress - who split from her fiancee Paul Michael in July 2022 after three years together - landed her own podcast but pulled the plug on it after just one episode having decided to pursue a more steady job.