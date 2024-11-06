Amanda Bynes has lost six pounds.

Amanda Bynes has shared a weight loss update

The 38-year-old former actress - who shot to fame as a child on Nickeldeon but quit the industry more than a decade ago after suffering a string of personal issues - has been on a health kick in recent times and has revealed that she has lost almost half a stone in recent times.

On Tuesday (05.11.24), she wrote on Instagram: "Down 6lbs! 154lbs now"

The 'Hairspray' star noted that she wanted to "to get back to 110 lbs" at some point, and her screenshot revealed that she had completed almost 15,000 steps, covered more than six-and-a-half miles and climbed the equivalent of 12 flights of stairs.

Amanda does not tend to say much in the media these days, but noticed in September that Instagram output had doubled in global reach in recent times.

Alongside a screenshot of statistics, she wrote: "Wow this is so kool."

The data showed that that Amanda's Instagram page had had 14 million visits in the last four weeks, and that there had been a 512 percent increase on the number of viewers looking at her content, giving her a new total of nearly 2.4 million.

The former 'Amanda Show' star who made her last on-screen appearance in the 2010 romcom 'Easy A' - has just over 515,000 followers on the platform, but almost 60 percent of her views came from those who do not follow her to begin with.

The figures also showed that Amanda's latest Reel - which featured her showing off a new set of blue nails - clocked in as her top piece of content having attained 4.5 million views.

In December last year, the 'She's The Man' actress - who split from her fiancee Paul Michael in July 2022 after three years together - landed her own podcast but pulled the plug on it after just one episode having decided to pursue a more steady job.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "The 1st episode of my podcast did really well.. I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to..

“After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job.

“I’m going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!”