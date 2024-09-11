Amanda Bynes is thrilled with the growth of her social media presence.

Amanda Bynes has noticed a surge in her Instagram reach

The 38-year-old star - who rose to fame on Nickelodeon shows 'All That' and 'The Amanda Show' and later quit the industry altogether after enduring a number of personal problems - does not tend to say much in the media these days, but noticed on Tuesday (10.09.24) that her Instagram output had doubled in global reach in the last 30 days.

Alongside a screenshot of statistics, she wrote: "Wow this is so kool."

The data showed that that Amanda's Instagram page had had 14 million visits in the last four weeks, and that there had been a 512 percent increase on the number of viewers looking at her content, giving her a new total of nearly 2.4 million.

The 'Hairspray' star - who made her last on-screen appearance in the 2010 romcom 'Easy A' - has just over 515,000 followers on the platform, but almost 60 percent of her views came from those who do not follow her to begin with.

The figures also showed that Amanda's latest Reel - which featured her showing off a new set of blue nails - clocked in as her top piece of content having attained 4.5 million views.

In December last year, the 'She's The Man' actress - who split from her fiancee Paul Michael in July 2022 after three years together - landed her own podcast but pulled the plug on it after just one episode having decided to pursue a more steady job.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "The 1st episode of my podcast did really well.. I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to..

“After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job.

“I’m going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!”