Amanda Kloots has been given her late husband's blessing to find love again.

Amanda Kloots has her late husband's blessing to find love again

The 42-year-old star married Broadway actor Nick Cordero - with whom she has five-year-old son Elvis - in 2017, and he died aged 41 just three years later, months after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Now, Amanda has claimed she spoke to her late husband through mediums, and he approves of her trying to find love four years after his passing.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "He has definitely given me his blessing. And he always says it's coming.

"That's one of the running themes from readings that I've had, that it's coming. I know you're lonely. It's coming. I don't know. We'll see."

The dancer has been dating "for almost three years", but despite learning "a lot" from her experiences, she is yet to find The One.

She added: "I've learned a lot. I try to take something positive from each little date or relationship that I've been on.

"I'm still looking for the one, and I really do have faith that I'll find it. I really believe in love and I believe that it's still out there for me."

Amanda is set to moderate new series 'Live From The Other Side with Tyler Henry', who has explained the "signs" she gets from Cordero, which happens "all the time".

She said: "I asked him this question about how we can get better at receiving signs from our spirit guides.

"And he said, he goes, 'Amanda, it's about subtracting things from our life. We get so busy in our daily life and we lose sight of our intuition. We see a sign, but then we say, no, that couldn't possibly be it'.

"And so he was like, 'It's actually about subtracting the noise. And then those signs come through.' "

She admitted she "loves that answer", because it has allowed her to learn to tune her own body and energy, and take away "the chaos" of her life.

She added: "I really do receive signs from Nick all the time because of that."