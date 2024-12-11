Amanda Seyfried is determined to make the most of her free time.

Amanda Seyfried has two young children

The 39-year-old actress - who has Nina, seven, and Thomas, four, with her husband Thomas Sadoski - has revealed that she doesn't always have time to herself because she's juggling so many different responsibilities.

Asked when she gets some alone time, Amanda told PEOPLE: "When [the kids] are at school actually. I always kind of get something out of all the time that I have."

The Hollywood star is always firmly focused on her children when they're at home. But Amanda makes a conscious effort to make the most of her free time when the kids are at school.

She shared: "In the morning, when they wake up, I'll sit and crochet while they eat their breakfast, watch 'Bluey', whatever they end up doing before school. But when they're at school, yes, I have time."

Amanda's entire lifestyle has been transformed by her experience of motherhood.

She said: "I sit and I crochet, or I go to the gym in the barn, or I go out to coffee with a fellow parent or a friend upstate.

"I get a lot of alone time on a train when I go to the city. If I have to go to the city, I take the train. And I get like an hour and 40 minutes of alone time each way. And I'm always crocheting. Knitting, crocheting, that's my lifestyle."

Amanda previously took her daughter with her while she filmed 'The Crowded Room', the psychological thriller series, and Nina is already aware of just how much her mom cares about her work.

Amanda told PEOPLE: "I did have my daughter on set quite a bit. She just knows how much I love my job and she knows I can be a good mom and a present artist."