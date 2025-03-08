Amanda Seyfried believes mothers should "be more gentle on ourselves".

Amanda Seyfried is a mother-of-two

The 39-year-old actress has admitted to suffering from so-called "mum guilt", confessing that it's "visceral at times" - but Amanda also believes she should be more forgiving of herself.

The Hollywood star - who has a seven-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son with husband Thomas Sadoski - told 'Extra': "That's a lot of people … We have to be more gentle on ourselves."

Amanda plays a police officer in 'Long Bright River', a new suspense thriller series based on the Liz Moore bestseller.

The show centres on a neighbourhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis, and Amanda has confessed to being "blown away" by the audiobook.

The actress explained: "I was like this is a beautiful way to tell a story about a community that's just completely marginalised and talk about it in a way that's human and beautiful and gives such great insight into how these people got to where they are."

Meanwhile, Amanda previously revealed that her entire lifestyle has been transformed by her experience of motherhood.

The movie star also admitted that she cherishes her "alone time".

Amanda - who has been married to Thomas since 2017 - told PEOPLE: "I sit and I crochet, or I go to the gym in the barn, or I go out to coffee with a fellow parent or a friend upstate.

"I get a lot of alone time on a train when I go to the city. If I have to go to the city, I take the train. And I get like an hour and 40 minutes of alone time each way. And I'm always crocheting. Knitting, crocheting, that's my lifestyle."