Amazon bosses want 'Barbie' producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman to oversee the future of the James Bond franchise.

The company's supremo Jeff Bezos and Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios chief Mike Hopkins are said to be keen on the pair, who were both involved in the making of the hit 2023 movie, to "steer the future" for 007 after they acquired control of the spy series from long-serving producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Pascal was involved in the crafting of the script for the Margot Robbie-led film and has also run Sony Pictures, the studio behind hit movies such as 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

Heyman is one of the most commercially successful movie producers of all time as he has credits on all eight 'Harry Potter' films and the subsequent 'Fantastic Beasts' spin-off series.

A source told The Mail on Sunday newspaper: "There are no two more respected producers in Hollywood. They took 'Barbie' from a concept about a plastic doll and turned it into global box office gold, which ended up taking $1.4 billion.

"It's early days but they are the people Amazon want to steer the future of James Bond."

Bond hasn't been seen on screen since Daniel Craig bowed out in the 2021 film 'No Time To Die' and Bezos is said to be keen to respect the heritage of the iconic franchise whilst also making it financially successful.

The insider added: "Everyone knows Bond needs a total reboot.

"Bezos is a huge fan of Bond and doesn't want to mess it up. Having said that, he does want to make money. It is going to take a team of skilled professionals to keep fans and the moneymen happy."