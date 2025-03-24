Amber Le Bon has given birth to her first child.

Amber Le Bon has given birth to her first child

Amber Le Bon has given birth to her first child

The 35-year-old model - who is the daughter of Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon and his wife Yasmin - and her boyfriend Ben Mercer welcomed son Sasha Echo Le Bon Mercer into the world on 30 January and she couldn't be happier.

Amber told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "I'm just so obsessed with him. I keep looking at him and think, ‘how on earth am I ever going do anything ever again? And all I want to do is cuddle you and smell you...

"We had two names on our shortlist and when he came out, I said, ‘I think he's a Sasha'. I've always loved that name.

"Echo is a name from Greek mythology, and we liked the way it flowed on from his first name."

Amber spent 40 hours in labour with Sasha - who weighed 7lbs 6oz - and was grateful to have both Ben and her mother by her side at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

She said: "I couldn't have done it without the both of them there; they were amazing.

"Ben was absolutely brilliant, and Mama was there to help, because I think it is quite exhausting and traumatic seeing someone you love in pain like that.

"I put a thunderstorm on the speaker, and I was chatting and laughing with the midwives, having a really lovely time. And then the last 10 minutes got a bit hairy, and I was whipped over to the labour ward for a forceps delivery, because Sasha was quite tired by then.

"Ben cut the cord, and they put Sasha on my chest. I was in a bit of shock, and I couldn't quite believe it, but I had this hot little human being on my chest, and I thought, ‘Wow, he's really here'. But it took a while for it to sink in, and then I burst into happy tears and couldn't stop."

During her third trimester, Amber joined her dad on Duran Duran's US tour and her son has already shown himself to be a Duran Duran fan.

She said: "It was the last time I'd be able to do it without having to think about anyone else, and we had such a lovely time.

"I was quite big and pregnant at that point, and I wore sparkly dresses to all the shows and looked like a little disco ball, so we ended up calling the bump ‘Sparkles', which was Sasha's name until he was born.

"Sparkles loves music - he's a mini-Durannie already. He was definitely kicking along to the older stuff."

Tagged in