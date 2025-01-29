Amber Rose has insisted she was "cancelled" for supporting Donald Trump.

Amber Rose has hit out at critics of her support for Donald Trump

The 41-year-old star has opened up on how her support for the new United States President cost her some fans during last year's election, although she claimed "the naysayers are quiet" after he won.

She told Maxim magazine: "During the election, I was ‘canceled'.

"Now? All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for the better.”

The model insisted society needs to focus more on "reality" and having "difficult conversations to bring us all back to a better place".

She added: "Unfortunately, the ‘woke’ left cancels people for having a different ideology.

“Fortunately for me, I don’t give a f*** and will always stand 10 toes down until the wheels fall off, regardless of what my beliefs may be.

"I used to be on the left and thought I was doing the right thing. That’s why it’s so important to have open conversations.”

Amber also hinted at a potential move into politics, and didn't rule out joining Trump's administration.

She teased: "Maybe. I still have a lot to learn, but I’m definitely in love with it."

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg is another star who has hit out at critics as he urged people to "get your life right" after performing at Trump's Inauguration Ball.

In an Instagram video, he said: "For all the hate, I’m going to answer with love.

“Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together.

"Still a Black man. Still 100 percent Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”

On Saturday (25.01.25), the 'Gin and Juice' hitmaker insisted his response to the backlash was simply "success and love".

He told the 'R+B Money Podcast': "You ‘gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are…

"Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That’s my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, ’cause it’s the strongest force that can beat it."