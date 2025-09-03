Amber Rose believes OnlyFans is "100 percent safer" than a strip club.

Amber Rose has defended her OnlyFans career

The 41-year-old model started selling pictures on OnlyFans, the adult subscription site, back in 2020, and Amber believes it's a much safer environment than strip clubs.

Amber - who began stripping during her teenage years - said on TMZ Presents: The War Over OnlyFans: "Coming from the strip club, being on OnlyFans is 100 percent safer.

"A lot of the content that you can do is in your bathroom, in your bedroom, on your phone. You don’t have to try and get security to walk you out to the parking lot at three in the morning to get in your car after the strip club with bags of money."

Amber is making much more money through OnlyFans than she ever did as a stripper and she also feels safer while doing it.

Asked to compare OnlyFans and strip clubs, Amber replied: "It’s a way safer environment to be on OnlyFans."

Amber previously revealed her son isn't bothered that she's on OnlyFans.

The model - who has Sebastian,12, with Wiz Khalifa and Slash, five, with Alexander 'AE' Edwards - admitted that she's talked to her son about her OnlyFans career.

During an appearance on the No Jumper podcast, Amber shared: "I wouldn’t say that I volunteer information to my children, but Bash isn’t stupid. He has the internet, and I got to say he’s a really smart, funny kid, so he’ll be like, ’Mom, I have an OnlyFans, too'.

"He doesn’t care. I taught him from a very early age that you cannot tell women what to do with their bodies. That’s it. So, if a girl is on OnlyFans and she’s making money off her feet pictures or if guys are stupid enough to buy pictures and videos of girls, let the girl make the money."

Amber actually doesn't see the point in trying to hide things from her children.

She said: "You can’t hide anything from your children nowadays. If you do try to do that, they will go somewhere else and get misinformed."