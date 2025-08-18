Olly Murs’ wife Amelia Tank found recovery “brutal” after giving birth.

Amelia Tank on giving birth: 'The recovery was brutal and I wish people had been more honest about that'

The 41-year-old singer and his bodybuilder wife, 32, welcomed daughter Madison in April 2024 and Amelia – who is pregnant with the couple’s second child – admitted the birth experience and recovery was not what she had hoped for after an unplanned C-section.

She told OK! Magazine: “We were planning a natural birth, but Madi was in a precarious position. She was transverse [sideways] so we didn’t have an option. The recovery was brutal and I wish people had been more honest about that. Maybe it’s because I’m active, but I didn’t know how much I wouldn’t be able to do afterwards.”

And Amelia also admitted she is feeling “overwhelmed” about soon having two children under the age of two.

She said: “[My emotions] change week by week as I get closer to having the baby. We can’t wait to meet who’s in there and see Madi with a sibling. But I get a bit overwhelmed when I think of having two under two.”

However, Olly insisted that Amelia needs to have more confidence in her parenting abilities.

He said: “We know we can do it and it’s going to be fine. The most important thing is that the baby is healthy.”

Meanwhile, Olly recently admitted he felt "guilty" about touring immediately after he became a dad and he doesn't intend to make the same mistake again.

He told The Sunday Times Magazine: "Two days after Madison was born I had to go on tour supporting Take That.

"Amelia had lots of support around her as her mum came to stay and my parents live near us in Essex, but it was hard and I felt guilty.

"We both understand that my work isn’t like a regular job - but second time round I’m not going anywhere."