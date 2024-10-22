Amy Adams felt "so vulnerable and so exposed" during her early years in Hollywood.

The 50-year-old actress has enjoyed a hugely successful career in the movie business - but Amy initially struggled with self-doubts and vulnerabilities.

The 'Junebug' star told Variety: "I was just very naive, and I think I was really afraid to show any truth or darkness about the flip side of the human experience.

"I would have felt so vulnerable and so exposed."

Amy has a 14-year-old daughter called Aviana, and the actress believes that motherhood has transformed her career.

The movie star explained that her daughter is now her focus, rather than her film career.

She said: "Every moment needed to be dedicated to the care and keeping of my child.

"Motherhood did redirect my priorities. And I think that changed some relationships. That was hard, but I don’t think it’s uncommon."

Amy is now keen to work with a new generation of actors and actresses. And the veteran star revealed that she's particularly fond of Jenna Ortega, her co-star in Taika Waititi's 'Klara and the Sun' adaptation.

Amy explained: "I learn so much from the young women that I work with.

"I feel like I learn more from them than they could ever learn from me. I do forget that I’m not their age sometimes. I’m like, ‘Amy, you’re 50. You’re not gonna hang!’"

Despite this, Amy observed that there are still some benefits to being an older actress.

Amy - who has won various awards over the years, including two Golden Globes - said: "It gets so much better. But there are things I miss: my joints working, collagen, things like that.”