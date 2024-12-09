Amy Adams stopped wearing make-up because it upset her young daughter.

Amy Adams gave up make-up to keep her daughter happy

The 50-year-old actress is mom to Aviana, 14, with her husband Darren Le Gallo ​and she's revealed the youngster asked her to cut down on her cosmetics because she wanted her to "look like mom" and "not like Amy Adams".

She explained to PEOPLE: "She didn't like me wearing make-up. She's like: 'I just want you to look like mom, not like Amy Adams.'

"And I was like: 'You got it.' So there were years where I didn't wear make-up wherever we went. I mean, I sneaked some mascara. But yeah, I wouldn't wear make-up because she wanted me to be just mom."

However, Amy is now having to make some more changes to the way she looks now that Aviana is a teenager.

She went on to add: "I’m usually the least manicured at my household. But lately, per my daughter’s request, I’m working on an upgrade.

"She’s like: ‘You can’t wear workout clothes if you’re not working out, Mom ... You can’t just do the leisure part of athleisure'."

Amy added of getting ready to go out: "I will help my daughter get ready. My husband will get ready. I will be helping her, I run around or I braid her hair.

"And I'm always the last person to get ready ... usually [on my end] there's a ponytail involved, maybe a hat, and I think it's been that way since she was born."

It comes after Amy opened up on having a "different perspective" on motherhood after playing a struggling mom in new movie Nightb****.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "She’s [the character] just in a place of not really taking time for herself. She’s a little lost; her identity has shifted. She’s sort of given up what she believed she was, but she hasn’t figured out who she’s going to be outside of motherhood, which she loves, but she’s feeling a little isolated… It’s a lot.

"As she begins to sort of step into this idea, this sort of magical realism of transformation, she sort of steps into a more feral, more organic method of parenting and we sort of move through that into a much more confident and directed human. Yeah, I think it definitely gave me a different perspective."