Ana de Armas "loves spending time" with Tom Cruise.

Ana de Armas is preparing for her new project

The 37-year-old actress was recently spotted in Vermont - where she owns a property - with her co-star, and Ana relished spending some quality time with Tom, 63.

A source told People: "She loves spending time with Tom."

Ana and Tom are working together on Deeper, an upcoming supernatural ocean thriller film, and they've both been preparing for the project in recent weeks.

The insider explained: "Now, they are still very focused on kicking off their new project together. It's a very important project for both of them. They'll have an intense shooting schedule, but they are ready."

Ana is also excited to work with the Hollywood icon for the first time in her career.

The source added: "It's her first time working with Tom and she wants to bring her best.

"She knows Tom has high standards on set, but she's ready for the challenge."

Meanwhile, Zoe Zilian, the owner of Au Comptoir in Woodstock, in Vermont, recently revealed that Ana "blends right in beautifully" with the locals.

The actress actually enjoys living in the small town, away from the bright lights of Hollywood.

Zoe told Us Weekly: "I think it’s a great town here for her to be in.

"Funny enough, I think as big of a celebrity she is, there’s a lot of people here that are just kind of out of the know, and they’re not really, I guess, so much wrapped up in that."

Zoe observed that Ana is surprisingly low-key, given her level of fame and success.

She shared: "You wouldn’t even think that she was a celebrity.

"You just think she’s just like any other customer, and she blends right in beautifully, and a lovely human being. She’s been so nice, always. I always have great conversations with her and it’s very just, [she’s] treated like she’s just another visitor, another guest in the town. It’s kind of like how we like to treat all of our customers anyway, just with great hospitality and just like everyone equally."