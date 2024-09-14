Ana de Armas missed a friend's wedding so she could take a business call.

The 36-year-old actress was supposed to be one of the guests at a wedding ceremony when she got a call from Hollywood director Ron Howard - who was about to cast her in the new movie 'Eden' - and did not want to pass up the opportunity to talk so him so left the venue.

Speaking during a Q+A session at the Toronto International Film Festival alongside Ron, she said: "I never saw those people getting married because I was on the phone with Ron. Do you remember that? When then you [said], 'I can't hear you.'.

The former 'El Internado' actress stars as the promiscuous Eloise Bosquet de Wagner Wehrhorn, a self-proclaimed baroness, in the survival thriller and expressed her surprise at just how "relatable" the film turned out to be.

She said: "I couldn't believe how crazy it is and how relatable it is as well nowadays.

"We talked about the baroness and I told [Ron] how I felt and all these things that I was already imagining".

The 'Blonde' star - who was married to Marc Clotet fro 2011 until 2013 - then noted that she did initially worry that the part might spell the "end of her career" but just decided to go for it anyway because of how "fun" the whole project sounded.

She added:" And from day one, there was great communication and back and forth and I was like, 'This might be the end of my career, but it looks like fun, so I'm going to go for it.

"And yeah, I just really fell in love with the character."