Anais Gallagher was "massively in denial" about being a nepo baby when she was younger.

Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais was 'in denial' about being a nepo baby

The 25-year-old photographer - who is the daughter of Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher and his first wife Meg Matthews - was just a teenager when she landed her first job presenting CBBC show Friday Download and she recalled being warned she had to be "really good" or viewers would believe she had only been hired because of her famous dad.

She told Grazia magazine: "I never wanted to be an actor but I wanted to be on Blue Peter, things like that.

"I was 12 or 13, before I went on the producer of the show said, 'You have to be really good, you can’t mess up. If you do, people will say I only put you on the show because of your dad.'

"I think it was fair. It was harsh but completely true.

"When I was younger, I was massively in denial. 'No, my dad doesn't help me.' Or, 'I'm talented in my own right.' I pushed against it."

When Anais was studying for her fine art photography degree at Camberwell College of Art, she admitted she was "embarrassed" by Noel's fame and her own privilege.

She said: "I went in on myself. I was really embarrassed of my own privilege and would not want to talk about who my dad was at uni. I felt the need to caveat every single thing I said with 'but I'm really lucky."

But these days, Anais feels "very lucky" for the support she has received from her parents - particularly because Noel and Meg are "cool".

She said: "I'm not delusional about the fact that my dad has helped me out immensely. I never had to get a part time job. If I needed a new camera, he would buy me one.

"I'm very lucky that not only have they given me such a comfortable life, but my parents are very cool.

"Lots of people have parents who are really rich and help [them] out, but they're a horrible Tory politician or something. At least my dad is a cool dad."

With Oasis currently on their long-awaited reunion tour, Anais has spent a lot of time with her model cousins, Lennon, 25, and 24-year-old Gene, and their "incredible" grandmother.

She said: "They’re the only people who fully understand what’s going on and how crazy it is, the before and after. We were brought up the same. We share the same incredible grandmother, but I am her favourite.

"She’s the coolest person ever, but she’s not a****. She’s the opposite of a stage mum. She’s like, 'It’s not for me.' "

The blonde beauty has been dating Callum Scott Howells for three years and joked she has now become a "nepo girlfriend" to the It's A Sin actor after landing reportage work on his projects.

She quipped: "I maybe jump from nepo baby to nepo girlfriend, he’s managed to get me jobs on his last two film sets.

"We're a massive part of each other's lives. He and I see each other nearly every day. I'm such a champion of his work. I've been there every step of the way. I'm constantly running lines with him, things like that."