Andrew Garfield wants to live life as fully as possible

The 41-year-old actor is very conscious of "how f****** short this visit is on this planet" and Andrew is now determined to make the most of every opportunity in his life.

He told Variety: "I’ve been initiated recently into a new visceral understanding of how f****** short this visit is on this planet, in this body. And I feel this crazy new urgency."

Andrew's entire outlook on life has shifted in recent years, with the actor explaining that he now wants to do things that "speak to [his] soul".

The Hollywood star shared: "I only want to do the things that speak to my soul. Culturally, right now, there’s so much numbness and lack of awareness of how life matters and that we all have a soul."

Andrew stars alongside Florence Pugh in the new rom-com 'We Live in Time', and he recently admitted that he felt "really scared" about working with the actress.

He told PEOPLE: "I was really scared. I think we were both really scared and nervous because it takes a while to get to know someone.

"There's layers there. There's defences there.

"I am someone, who on first meeting someone, I can be quite shy and quite protective and it takes me a while to really let someone know me. But then, when they're in, there's no getting out.”

Despite this, Andrew and Florence have developed a strong bond.

He said: "I could see quickly that I could trust her, that she wanted to have fun, that she wanted to play. And that is like catnip to me. Someone who wants to just p*** around and she started taking the p*** out of me. I really enjoyed that. I took the p*** out of her and she really enjoyed that."