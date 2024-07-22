Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Kate Tomas has slammed the "misogynistic" reaction to their romance.

Kate Tomas has opened up about her romance with Andrew Garfield

'The Amazing Spider-Man' star has been linked to Kate - who describes herself as a "philosopher, and spiritual mentor" - since March when they were pictured on a double date with singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham in Malibu, California and now Kate has spoken out about the relationship and insisted she feels as if her own achievements are being overlooked because of who she is dating.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man. I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow."

Kate - who has previously been married four times - went on to insist she hates the "misogynistic nature of that interest [in my relationship] - criticism of how a woman looks, of what [she] does for work."

She also claimed paparazzi taking picture of the couple only use snaps of her looking bad. She added: "They will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst".

According to the publication, Kate previously opened up about her experience of being in the public eye in an episode of her own podcast, admitting she wasn't prepared for all the hate from online trolls.

She explained: "Nothing could have prepared me for having literally thousands of women telling me I'm ugly, I'm unattractive, I'm less than in every conceivable way."

Kate added that she's using techniques to "reclaim the power that has been taken" but insisted: "The most powerful form of psychic protection is knowing who you are and being ok with that."

Andrew has previously been linked to stars including model Alyssa Miller from 2021 to 2022 and his 'The Amazing Spider-Man' co-star Emma Stone.