The 76-year-old composer's friend Glenn Close suggested he adopt a canine companion to give him a boost after he was left upset by Tom Hooper's 2019 star-studded big screen take on his legendary musical, and airline staff didn't even require medical evidence when he asked to take his pet on a plane with him.

He told the Sunday Times' Culture magazine: “I applied for Mojito to be my therapy dog so I could take him on American Airlines.

“I said the reason for taking him on the plane was trauma due to the 'Cats' movie, and they came back saying: ‘No doctor’s certificate required.’ "

Andrew admitted the movie was "terrible" and claimed stars of the film were very "unhappy" about it too.

He said: "It was terrible. Thank God I was not closely involved.

"Most people who were found it the most unhappy experience. Taylor Swift, Judi Dench … All of them called me and said, ‘What are we going to do?’”

While Andrew believes it is understandable that theatre tickets can be incredibly expensive, he blasted the use of dynamic pricing, branding the practice - which sees prices escalate in response to demand "racketeering".

He said: “The answer to people who say theatre prices are high is that we are very labour-intensive. Also, you see the new generation chucking their money at Taylor Swift and they don’t seem over worried about that.”

Asked about using dynamic pricing, her added: “I don’t think theatres should be in the business of trying to push prices up.

"You need to break even, but I don’t like making theatre inaccessible. I hate it.

"Dynamic pricing is racketeering, really — it’s completely wrong.”