Andy Cohen asks judge to pause Leah McSweeney lawsuit

The 56-year-old 'Watch What Happens Live' host has submitted a letter to the judge in the case, asking to delay discovery until a ruling is made on his motion to dismiss, which was filed in May, In Touch reports.

Earlier this year, McSweeney, 41, sued Cohen, Bravo, Shed Media and other subsidiaries for allegedly establishing a "rotted" workplace culture where cast members were pressured to consume alcohol and other drugs.

She also claimed that the defendants failed to maintain a safe working environment and accommodate her issues, including "alcohol use disorder" and "mental health disorders" in order to "create morbidly salacious reality television."

In a newly filed letter to the court, Andy and his co-defendants have asked for a pause on the case, while the judge considers the motion to dismiss.

In Touch reports that the letter states: "[Leah’s] disability-related claims are based on the (false) allegations that Defendants discriminated against [Leah] by encouraging her to relapse on alcohol during filming of The Shows, directing cast members to say offensive comments to her on-camera, and declining to cast her on future seasons of 'RHONY' because Defendants purportedly prefer to depict cast members who drink alcohol, all in service of ratings. Defendants dispute these allegations.

"[Leah] only seeks money damages, and therefore would not be prejudiced by a stay. By contrast, absent a stay, the parties—and non-parties—would be required to devote substantial time and resources to discovery, despite the likelihood that Plaintiff’s claims would be dismissed.

"And the fact that [Leah] has not served discovery requests in the five months since she filed the Complaint belies any suggestion of urgency."